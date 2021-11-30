    For Quick Alerts
      Most Trolled Bollywood Movies Of 2021: From Radhe To Satyameva Jayate 2, Films That Were Slammed Brutally

      By
      |

      As we gear up to bid goodbye to the year 2021, we bring to you a list of the most trolled Bollywood movies. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown of theatres for several months, very few films could manage to release in theatres, while rest of them released on OTT platforms. 2021 was more like a roller-coaster ride for moviegoers, and there were few films that caught netizens' attention for all the wrong reason.

      Antim Day 4 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Passes Monday Test

      Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

      Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

      Currently, Salman is in a happy space, as his latest release Antim: The Final Truth has been receiving praise from every corner of the nation. But a few months ago, when Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on an OTT platform, many netizens trolled the superstar, as well as the film, mercilessly over its content and Salman's action sequences.

      Bhuj: The Pride Of India

      Bhuj: The Pride Of India

      While Salman-starrer Radhe was trolled over its content and action scenes, Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India was slammed mercilessly by netizens on social media over its poor VFX. Many netizens took sharp jibes at Ajay Devgn and slammed the makers for ruining a good script with poor VFX and bad direction.

      Hungama 2

      Hungama 2

      Unlike Radhe and Bhuj, Hungama 2 didn't get trolled on social media because of its content, but the controversy surrounding Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra. Owing to Raj's arrest in connection with an adult film racket, Shilpa couldn't promote the film too well, and she was trolled left, right and center.

      Rashmi Rocket

      Rashmi Rocket

      Even though Taapsee Pannu put a lot of effort in the film and didn't leave any stone unturned to transform herself into an athlete, many netizens trolled her mercilessly for looking 'manly' and posted nasty tweets against her.

      Satyameva Jayate 2

      Satyameva Jayate 2

      Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Struggles At The Box Office

      John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is yet another film, which received flak on social media. While John Abraham's fans loved him in a massy avatar, many netizens trolled the actor brutally and suggested him to pick better projects in future.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 9:55 [IST]
      X