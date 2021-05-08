STOP SHAMING! Here’s Why Aishwarya Rai, Kareena, Anushka & Other B-town Moms Deserve Praise & Not Criticism

Why Can't A Mother Hold Hand Of Her Child?

Remember when Aishwarya had gained postpartum weight after giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya, she was blatantly slammed by netizens and media for not maintaining her weight, despite being an actress. Sadly, all those trolls forgot that along with being an actress, she was a mother too.

In fact, unlike other actresses, Aishwarya Rai constantly gets trolled by netizens. Earlier, it was her weight and now, it's her way of holding Aaradhya's hand in public. The poor mother has been trolled numerous times for holding her daughter's hands and has been called names like 'possessive mom' or 'obnoxious mother' just for taking care of her child and protecting her from the crowd.

Different Trolling Rules For Different Moms

Having said that, people have different criteria for different actress-moms to troll or shame them!

If on one side, Aishwarya gets trolled for holding Aaradhya's hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand, is often called a 'careless mom' because she doesn't hold Taimur's hand in the public. Surprised?

Recently, when Kareena was spotted outside her sister Karisma Kapoor's apartment and Taimur ran into a glass door and hurt his head, netizens were quick to judge the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress and started slamming her for not holding Taimur's hands. And guess what? This is just one instance.

Not so long ago, when Kareena was spotted outside her friend's apartment, she was trolled left, right and center and was called an 'irresponsible mother' for not holding Taimur's hand, and we were appalled by the double standards of society.

Baby Bump Is Beautiful, Shaming It Is Not!

Just like Aishwarya and Kareena, actress Anushka was also at the receiving end of criticism, because netizens didn't expect her to flaunt her bare baby bump and attacked her with the meanest comments ever. Trolls totally overlooked the concept of 'personal choice' and continued to shame the actress for 'demeaning' the Indian culture.

Trolls vehemently shamed Anushka for not respecting Indian traditions, and disapproved her outfit choices for the pregnancy photoshoot.

Where Are We Approaching As A Society With Such A Negative Mindset?

We named only three actresses, because they are some of the most popular moms of B-town and are often under the media scanner. However, there are many B-town moms who had opened up about the hardships of being a mom along with being an actress, and addressed how negative comments on their parenting skills take a toll on their mental health.

This Mother's Day, we urge our readers to stop shaming not only B-town moms, but mothers on the whole over their parenting skills. Each and every mother deserves our praise, not criticism.

We, as an educated society, we need to make this world a better place to live in, especially for mothers, irrespective of their profession or choices, as there's no purest form of love than of a mother.

Cheers to all the lovely mothers out there!