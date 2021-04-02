Prabhu Deva Birthday Special! 5 Bollywood Dance Numbers Of The Indian Michael Jackson That You Can't Miss

Urvashi Urvashi

Prabhu Deva's dance in the song ‘Urvashi Urvashi' from the dubbed Hindi film Hum Se Hai Muqabala is one of the best works of the dancer. His killer dance moves on the top of the bus are the most attractive thing about the song. We are damn sure that you will love Prabhu Deva in ‘Urvashi Urvashi'.

Strawberry Aankhen

Have you ever seen ‘Strawberry Aankhen' from the dubbed Hindi film Sapnay, starring Prabhu Deva, Kajol and Arvind Swami in the lead roles? If not, you have missed a gem. Many people don't know that Prabhu Deva has won National Film Award for Best Choreography for this song. After all, the melodious track has a touch of Prabhu's unique dance moves, which will definitely mesmerise anyone. He is just the best in this!

Kay Sera Sera

It was indeed a treat to watch the two best dancers of India - Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit together in one song. ‘Kay Sera Sera' from the film Pukaar is exceptionally engaging and enough to make you hit the dance floor. The peppy music composed by AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan and Kavita Krishnamurthy's melodious voices give a perfect touch to the super-entertaining track. You must watch it just to see Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit's jugalbandi.

Go Go Govinda

'Go Go Govinda' song from the film OMG- Oh My God! is yet another entertaining song performed by Prabhu Deva in Bollywood. In this, he danced with Sonakshi Sinha. The actor's dance moves are indeed catchy and apt for the festive mood. The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha.

Happy Hour

'Happy Hour' from ABCD 2 is suitable to make your happy. Prabhu Deva stole the show with his tipsy act with Varun Dhawan. It was indeed a pleasure to see Prabhu Deva performing with yet another new star and good dancer Varun. We must say, Prabhu is indeed an inspiration for many people.