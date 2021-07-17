When Priyanka Chopra Turned Down Item Number In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Because She Wanted Meaty Role In It!

Priyanka's Confession

We bring to you an old interview of Priyanka Chopra wherein the actress had confessed that she has been Shah Rukh Khan's fan since her school days, and would love to work with him. The interview dates back to 2003 when Priyanka was shooting for Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta-starrer Andaaz.

'I Have Been A Huge Shah Rukh Fan Since My School Days'

When she was asked by Rediff if there is any actor on her wishlist with whom she is dying to work, she had said, "I'm working with the best actors in the country. Be it Ajay Devgan in Asar or Sunny Deol in Hero or Akshay Kumar in Andaaz, I'm working with the topmost. But yes, I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan. I have been a huge Shah Rukh fan since my school days. I have watched all his films."

Priyanka Rejected An Item Song In Asoka

Rediff also quoted Priyanka as saying that she was offered an item number in Shah Rukh Khan's production film Asoka, but the actress rejected it saying that she is eager to do a meaty role in the superstar's film.

Priyanka Was Clear About What Kind Of Work She Wanted To Do

When asked if she is always certain about what she wants for her career, Priyanka had said, "I am very clear about the kind of work I want to do. I don't just want to sign films for the sake of signing them. I'm looking for strong, well-defined roles."

Well, we must say that since the beginning, Priyanka was confident about herself and we love that spirit of hers even today!