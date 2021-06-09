Rakesh Roshan Confessed That He Stopped Working With Shah Rukh Khan Because Of Hrithik Roshan!

Why Rakesh Roshan Did Not Work With SRK?

"After Koyla, I did not cast Shah Rukh Khan in any film because Hrithik Roshan had come into films by then (laughs), so I made Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with him. Had Hrithik Roshan not been in films, I would have kept making films with Shah Rukh," said Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan On SRK-Hrithik's Bond

The Krrish filmmaker had also said that Hrithik had assisted him on the sets of Karan Arjun and Koyla, hence, he shares a good rapport with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor. When it comes to work, both actors-Shah Rukh and Hrithik respect each other.

Rakesh Roshan On Gauri

The filmmaker also sang praises of SRK's wife Gauri Khan and said, "Even though we do not meet each other often anymore, we share a nice family-like relationship. His wife Gauri is a very nice person too."

Here’s Rakesh Roshan’s Favourite SRK Movie

When asked which film of Shah Rukh Khan he likes the most, senior Roshan said, "Most of Shah Rukh Khan films are good but my personal favourite is Darr. He played a negative character and did it so well that he became the hero of the film. Nobody can forget his stammer 'Kkkkk Kiran' even today. He left a mark in the film."