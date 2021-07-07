Rare Footage: Shah Rukh Khan Rolls Red Carpet For Dilip Kumar As The Latter Arrives On Stage With Saira Banu

Today (July 7, 2021), the entire nation woke up to an unfortunate news about the demise of Dilip Kumar- a stalwart of Indian cinema. Social media is flooded with tributes from every corner for the thespian. As the netizens mourn his loss, a rare footage of him is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Dilip Kumar is seen arriving on the stage along with his wife Saira Banu while Shah Rukh Khan bends and rolls the red carpet himself for his arrival. The video is winning hearts on social media as Shah Rukh showed massive respect for the veteran actor while keeping his starry aura aside.

The video is from Zee Cine Awards and at that time, the Naya Daur actor was 74. Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video...

"When you see Sharukh Khan bending and rolling the red carpet himself..... the person must be legendary," wrote a netizen.

"His one expression is more accurate than the starkids whole career," wrote another netizen.

"King Khan arranging carpet, whole industry stars giving standing ovation.....This is the legacy of DILIP KUMAR," commented one more user on the video.

If you are an avid fan of Shah Rukh Khan, you must know that Dilip Kumar was his idol. Whenever SRK spoke about him in any interview, he took his name with immense respect. In fact, when SRK was at the peak of his career, many people used to notice that Shah Rukh's mannerism and acting skills have glimpses of Dilip Kumar.

While the Mughal-E-Azam actor is no more among us, his films will always be considered as an institution of acting!