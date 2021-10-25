Raveena Tandon's Best Songs Which Every 90s Kid Has Grown Up Listening To!

Raveena Tandon has always been a trendsetter with her brave choices in life. From adopting two girls at the beginning of her career when she was just 21 to picking up socially-relevant films like Daman and Shool, the diva has always stepped out of her comfort zone and made a mark.

Interestingly, Ravishing Ravs as she is lovingly called by her fans had no plans of joining Bollywood. The actress had just finished her schooling when she started interning under ad guru Prahlad Kakkar. It was during her internship with Kakkar that she met Salman Khan through a mutual friend. The latter was looking out for a fresh face to play his co-star in Patthar Ke Sanam. The 90s hearttrob agreed to make her acting debut with this movie and the rest is history.

As Raveena Tandon turns 47 tomorrow (October 26, 2021), we list down some of her most popular songs which every 90s kid has grown up listening to and loving them as well!

1. 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' (Mohra)

A yellow saree clad Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar looking handsome as ever in a white shirt, pulled off some sensuous moves in this iconic song from Mohra and left everyone weak in their knees.

2. 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' (Mohra)

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar once again hit the dance floor with their 'mast mast' moves and this time, they had Paresh Rawal for company as well.

3. 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' (Dulhe Raja)

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar recreated this popular groovy number for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh, but we will say that nothing can ever beat the OG team- Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Chi Chi's crowd pleasing moves coupled with Raveena's swag made this track super cool!

4. 'Tumko Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua' (Patthar Ke Phool)

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan gave us a complete Mumbai darshan in this peppy song from Patthar Ke Phool. Their cute chemistry in this song always makes us go all hearts.

5. 'Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye' (Dilwale)

A heartbroken Ajay Devgn recalling his love for his romantic interest (Raveena Tandon) in this sombre track makes up for a perfect breakup song!

6. 'Shehar Ki Ladki' (Rakshak)

Another foot-tapping number featuring Raveena Tandon in which she is seen having a blast with her co-star Suniel Shetty.

Which one out of these is your favourite Raveena Tandon song? Let us know in the comment section.