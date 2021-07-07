Remembering Dilip Kumar: From Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur To Devdas How The Romance Icon Turned Tragedy King

Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors of Hindi cinema who bedazzled the audiences each time he appeared on the screen. His smouldering intensity and delivery evoked the right emotions from the audience every time in the almost six-decade-long career.

His filmography filled with blockbuster hits comprises of unforgettable movies, a record number of Best Actor Filmfare awards, titles like Romance Icon and Tragedy King. Not only in India, but Dilip Kumar also had a massive popularity in the USSR and many East European countries for his distinctly unique 'method acting'.

Here is a list of a few of his best films and performance over the years,

Daag (1952)

The film got Dilip Kumar his first-ever award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this film. He led the film alongside actresses Nimmi and Lalita Pawar. The film follows Shankar played by Dilip ji, who is the family's sole breadwinner. Even after overcoming alcoholism, becoming rich and turning over a new leaf, his life gets ruined when he returns home to find a shocking truth about his family. The film can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

This historical drama has been one of the iconic films in the history of Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar was seen playing the role of Prince Salim, which brought a new dimension to the love scenes he enacted with Anarkali played by Madhubala.

Naya Daur (1957)

The BR Chopra's film got unmatchable commercial and critical success. The film follows a man who introduces a bus service in an attempt to make quick profits and endangers the peace and livelihood of local farmers and workers. A horse cart rider then decides to challenge him. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Madhumati (1958)

The one of a kind paranormal romance film by Bimal Roy, starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala in lead roles. Madhumati also was one of the very early films to explore reincarnation. It also had a gothic noir feel to it back in the 1950s.

The film follows Deven (played by Dilip Kumar) who takes shelter in a mansion when a landslide blocks his route to the railway station. He soon finds the mansion familiar and learns about the story of his previous birth. The film is available to be watched on YouTube for free.

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

Ganga Jamuna not only showcased Dilip Kumar's talent in playing the bad boy trope, but is also his only production. The story follows an innocent man who sacrifices for is brother and sends him to the city to become a police officer. However, he himself is forced to become a dacoit. When his brother returns, they have to face each other as enemies. Reportedly, it is said to be one of Dilip Kumar's best roles ever.

Devdas (1955)

Based on the Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novella, the story is about a tragic lover played by Dilip Kumar. This is also considered as one of his best performance making him the Tragedy King of the industry. The film can be watched on YouTube.

Shakti (1982)

This was the first time Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space together. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film has been noted as one of the best works that explored the father-son relationship. The film follows a police officer who refused to release a gangster in exchange for his kidnapped son, Vijay. Vijay then grows up resenting his father in a life of crime.

Some of his other notable films include, Ram Aur Shyam (1967) which marked his return to the box office after a bad spell; Mashaal (1984), which was one of the earliest films with the revenge trope, Vidhaata (1982), and Karma (1986) directed by Subhash Ghai.