Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 Times The Late Actor Gave Us Major Life Lessons With His Powerful Thoughts

"I have lost the temptation for things that come through stardom. One day I'd like to enjoy my life without fame," Irrfan Khan had candidly confessed in an interview with the international publication Guardian in 2013. Little did he know that destiny had some other plans in store. Seven years later, the legendary actor bid farewell to this mortal world on April 29, 2020, leaving millions of fans across the globe shattered. The world of cinema had lost a shining star!

Irrfan's childhood ambition was to be a cricketer. However, he was bitten by the acting bug when he watched Naseeruddin Shah in Nishant and Mithun Chakraborty in Mrigayaa. Side-stepping his family business, the late actor escaped to drama school. No one back then, thought that this shy and thin fellow would engross people worldwide with his enchanting performances! But, the journey wasn't easy!

After years of grind and never-ending struggle, Irrfan climbed the ladder of success and proved that he was an actor par excellence which always ticked all the boxes when it came to making a film memorable. Off screen, even when the actor was battling a health crisis (neuroendocrine tumour), his optimistic attitude towards life never weaned.

On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary today, we bring you 5 quotes by the late actor which prove that there was more to him than just being a performer on screen.

Brave The Storm Irrfan had once said, "A hero lies in every man and woman. 99% of times, we perish before realizing it." Now, you know what needs to be done what life throws a googly at you! This One Is For All Actors Out There! In an industry which is obsessed with box office figures, Irrfan had a different take on the number game. He was quoted as saying, "Films are an experience, it's a job which has a mystery to it. You can't judge storytelling from those figures. Figures are just a by-product. A story is a live thing. It interacts with you." Kindness Is Free; Sprinkle It Everywhere "We are not kind to people, to nature and it's the reason why we are going the way we are. Nature is revolting. Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world," Irrfan had said in an interview with Reader's Digest. It's a bit strange how these words perfectly describe the current scenario that's prevailing across the globe amid the pandemic. Experience Is The Teacher Of All Things "You should judge your life on the scale of your own experience. Even if it is a question of faith. Experiment and view it from your own experience and then take it how it comes out as. The only thing that we have in our hands is making choices," Irrfan had mentioned in one of his interviews. Failure Is The Stepping Stone To Success Dejected by failure? Irrfan's words, "Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that," is just the kind of prep talk we recommend!

"Life offers you so much. That's why I feel like I have no other words but thanks," these words by the Angrezi Medium actor echo in our minds as we remember him today.

Irrfan Sir, you were one of your kind! They don't make people like you anymore.