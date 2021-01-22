Republic Day 2021: 5 Patriotic Dialogues Of Akshay Kumar That Had Audiences Blowing Whistles

Akshay Kumar might have begun his career with action-packed films, but of late, the actor found solace in doing more patriotic films. From Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty to Kesari, Akshay has done many films which gave the audiences goosebumps, and made them proud of being an Indian. As we gear up to celebrate the Republic Day on January 26, 2021, we bring to you some of the most enthralling dialogues of Akshay Kumar that have a separate fan base.

In 2014, Akshay wowed everyone with his film Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty. In the film, when Akshay mouthed the dialogue "Tum Log Parivaar Ke Saath Yahan Chain Se Jeeo... Is Liye Hum Log Roz Border Par Marte Hain," entire audience at the theatre couldn't stop blowing whistles.

Similarly, in 2019, Akshay got everyone's heart pumping with thrill when he mouthed the dialogue, "Kesari rang ka matlab samajhte ho? Bahaduri ka rang hai.. Shaheed ka. Aaj meri pagdi bhi kesari. Jo bahega mera lahu wo bhi kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi kesari."

"Desh kewal zameen se aur border se nahi banta hai. Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek hi sapna hota hai." If you've watched this sports drama of Akshay Kumar that released in 2018, you must have loved the Khiladi actor for mouthing this dialogue in Gold.

Unlike the above movies, Akshay's Namaste London was anything but a patriotic film. However, in one of the sequences, where some foreigners look down upon India, Akshay steals the thunder with his amazing dialogue wherein he says, "We come from a nation where a Catholic lady steps aside from becoming a Prime Minister for a Sikh, and where a Sikh is sworn in as a Prime Minister by a Muslim President to govern a nation of over 80% Hindus."

Last but not the least, if we have to choose Akshay's best patriotic dialogues till date, we would blindly choose his dialogue from his 2015 film Baby. Do we even need to mention the dialogue? Yes, it's none other than this- "Religion wala column jo hota hai... usmei hum bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhte hain."

Did we miss any other amazing dialogue of Akshay Kumar that deserves to be on the list? Tell us in the comments section below.

