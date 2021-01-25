Republic Day 2021: Tejas, Udham Singh Biopic And Other Upcoming Films That Will Raise Your Spirits
Bollywood films that can make you dance along with the tunes and shed tears with the emotional scenes also holds the power to bring out the sense of duty and patriotism in every Indian. Every year with Republic Day and Independence Day releases the audience gets a chance to take a look back at the country's history and celebrate our heroes. Due to the pandemic, there haven't been any new releases yet but Bollywood filmmakers have announced a range of promising releases in the coming months which are sure to make up for the lost time.
Here are some upcoming patriotic films to watch out for in 2021;
Tejas
The Manikarnika star, Kangana Ranaut will return to play another patriotic role in the upcoming film titled Tejas. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot and has already released the film's first look. The actress in the poster can be seen donning the Air Force uniform with much pride. The film reportedly takes inspiration from the landmark event when Indian Air Force became the country's first defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.
Attack
John Abraham who is known for patriotic films like RAW, Satyamev Jayate and Batla House, is all set to return once again in Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial titled Attack. The film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet is based on true events will follow a hostage crisis in the country.
Satyamev Jayate 2
John Abraham will also be seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, which is set to be a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The vigilante action film will follow Virendra ‘Vir' Rathod as he continues his fight against injustice & misuse of power.
Shershaah
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer, Shershaah will tell the story of an army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Vikram Batra. The biopic is all set to bring his untold story of strength to the big screen, the film will reportedly follow his journey through the Kargil War hero.
Sam Manekshaw
Vicky Kaushal became the epitome of patriotism after his heart-wrenching performance in URI: The Surgical Strike. The actor has two biopics coming up for release, one of which is based on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
The film will follow India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war which was led by Manekshaw. The first look was released back in June 2019, but no updates have been shared by the makers yet.
Bhuj- The Pride Of India
Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, Bhuj: The Pride of India is an awaited OTT release of 2021. The film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war is all set to release on the video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film was set to release in June 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.
Sardar Udham Singh
Vicky Kaushal's other biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar will be based on Sardar Udham Singh. The film follows the story of a brave martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India.
The assassination was planned to avenge the death of innocent people who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.
