Republic Day 2021: Tejas, Udham Singh Biopic And Other Upcoming Films That Will Raise Your Spirits

Satyamev Jayate 2

John Abraham will also be seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, which is set to be a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The vigilante action film will follow Virendra ‘Vir' Rathod as he continues his fight against injustice & misuse of power.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer, Shershaah will tell the story of an army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Vikram Batra. The biopic is all set to bring his untold story of strength to the big screen, the film will reportedly follow his journey through the Kargil War hero.

Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal became the epitome of patriotism after his heart-wrenching performance in URI: The Surgical Strike. The actor has two biopics coming up for release, one of which is based on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film will follow India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war which was led by Manekshaw. The first look was released back in June 2019, but no updates have been shared by the makers yet.

Bhuj- The Pride Of India

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, Bhuj: The Pride of India is an awaited OTT release of 2021. The film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war is all set to release on the video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film was set to release in June 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal's other biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar will be based on Sardar Udham Singh. The film follows the story of a brave martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India.

The assassination was planned to avenge the death of innocent people who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.