RIP Dilip Kumar: These Iconic Dialogues Of The Cinema Icon Will Always Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts

"The history of Indian Cinema shall always be written as 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar," Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan had once said, and it rings every bit true! The acting thespian was not just the emperor of the screen, but he ruled millions of hearts across the globe as well.

Over the years, many popular actors have acknowledged that they have emulated the legendary star in some way or the other. Indeed, his passing away today (July 7, 2021) marks the end of an era!

Touted to be one of the earliest method actors, Dilip Saab had mentioned in his autobiography 'The Substance and the Shadow', "I learned the importance of studying the script and characters deeply and building upon my own gut observations and sensations about my own and other characters. The truth is that I am an actor who evolved a method."

Kumar's dedication to his craft reflected in his work and that continues to inspire actors even today. Right from his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944 till his last film Qila in 1998, the legendary actor always weaved magic on screen.

As a tribute to the cinematic star, Filmibeat brings you some of his most memorable dialogues which will always hold a special place in our hearts.