RIP Shravan Rathod: 10 Best Songs Of Nadeem-Shravan Which Will Remain In Our Playlists Forever

It's an end of an era with the demise of music director Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo. The music composer suffered multiple organ failure and lost battle to COVID-19 on Thursday (April 22, 2021) at a hospital in Mumbai. Indeed, a shattering news for every 90s kid who has grown up listening to songs composed by this iconic musician-duo!

Nadeem-Shravan composed music for films featuring some of the biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and others. When it came to romantic songs, the duo always had an edge over others and the proof is films like Aashiqui, Saajan, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, Dhadkan among others.

We have compiled for you folks, 10 of our most favourite Nadeem-Shravan compositions that we can never get tired humming as they hold a special place in our hearts.

1. Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye (Aashiqui)

Nadeem-Shravan gave the nation its first love anthem in the form of this song. The sound of the guitar strum right at the beginning of this track is enough to make you skip a heartbeat. A charming Rahul Roy in a nightclub and Kumar Sanu's melting voice, what more does one want when you are in the mood for some romantic vibes?

2. Bahut Pyar Karte Hain (Saajan)

Another romantic number from Nadeem-Shravan's stable that has aged like a fine wine! Watching Madhuri Dixit confess her feelings for her unseen lover in this song, makes our hearts flutter But, isn't that how you feel when you are in love?

3. Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes)

This was one of the rare instances when the music triumped over the film's story. In fact, Subhash Ghai had even said, "The music for Pardes is Nadeem-Shravan's best ever." So impressed was he with the duo's work that he gifted them each a new car, on top of their normal remuneration.

Speaking about this song in particular, 'Yeh Dil Deewana' is considered to be one of Sonu Nigam's most iconic song. The singer was quoted as saying, "No one discovered my originality till they heard 'Yeh Dil Deewana'. I sang this song exactly how the director envisaged it, and both the song and film became a superhit, and I became the Sonu Nigam."

4. Tumhein Apna Banaane Ki (Sadak)

Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal's vocals coupled with Sameer's lyrics created magic in this Nadeem-Shravan composition. No wonder, this song is a favourite with every 90s kid.

5. Ghunghat Ki Aaad Se Dilbar Ka (Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke)

Alka Yagnik and lyricist Sameer both bagged a National Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) and lyrics respectively for this Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla song. With 'Ghunghat Ki Aaad', Nadeem-Shravan once again proved why they were the 'King Of Melody'.

6. Jeeta Tha Jis Ke Liye (Dilwale)

A song which comes to every heartbroken lover's rescue when it comes to expressing his/her plight! Nadeem-Shravan score a winner with this track featuring Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon.

7. Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi (Raja)

Who said that this music-composer duo could belt only romantic ballads? Nadeem-Shravan proved their versatility as musicians with this peppy dance number from Sanjay Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's Raja which left the nation grooving 'bina paayal ke baje ghungroo'.

8. Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani)

Raja Hindustani was another turning point in Nadeem-Shravan's music journey. This chartbuster song crooned by Sapna Awasthi, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, perfectly sums up the emotions of a person who doesn't want his loved one to go away and a major credit goes to Nadeem-Shravan's soul-stirring music.

9. Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se (Dhadkan)

"What I loved the most about the movie was its lilting music... timeless! Weirdly, even Akshay had said that this music is so melodious that it'll work even in 2020," Shilpa Shetty had said on the 20th anniversary of her film Dhadkan. And she is absolutely right! The music of Dhadkan is evergreen.

Nadeem-Shravan with their sweet, upbeat and frothy tune in 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se' treat us with a heart-touching song in Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's vocals.

10. Aapke Pyaar Mein (Raaz)

One of the best tracks from the album, Alka Yagnik gave a passionate appeal to this Nadeem-Shravan composition with her melodious voice. Also, we love the piece where the music composer makes some good use of a violin and piano.