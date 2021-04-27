When Rishi Kapoor Said That He Fought With Neetu Kapoor Like Any Other Couple, But She Was His Anchor

It's been almost a year since one of the most versatile actors of the Hindi Film Industry- Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. His first death anniversary is a couple of days away, and we would be lying if we say that we don't miss his presence.

Those who were active on Twitter and followed Rishi Kapoor knew what kind of a man he was. He was well-known for speaking his mind without any filter, and reprimanding trolls for their misbehaviour. Similarly, he never believed in sugar-coated interviews. Whatever was asked, about his life or work, his replies had been as honest as him.

Today, we bring to you an old interview of the Bobby actor, wherein he had spoken about his married life and admitted that like any other married couple, he and Neetu Singh also went through rough days, but they never let their marriage fall apart.

In an interview with Filmfare, when Rishi was asked how he changed himself over the years, he had said, "Yes, I have mellowed down. Neetu and I have sailed through. Like any other couple, we had fights. It's natural for two people living under one roof to have a difference of opinion. Once Neetu asked why India and Pakistan were always at each other. I said, "Teri aur meri nahin banti (you and I don't get along) and you're talking about two countries." But yes, we've grown with time."

Speaking about his lifestyle and marriage, the Chandni actor had said, "I enjoy my alcohol. But it can turn into a problem at times. I love food. And I don't get my kind of food at home. So I have to cheat outside. My mother was a huge anchor to my father. Neetu's the same with me. But I don't discuss my professional life with her. Even when we were working together for Do Dooni Chaar, we never brought our work home. I'd rather gossip, discuss food... or fight with her. My stability lies in that."

Notably, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.