Salary Revealed! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Others' Bodyguards' Income Will Blow Your Mind

Shah Rukh Khan's Bodyguard Ravi Singh

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh is the highest paid bodyguard of B-town, as his annual income is approximately Rs 2.7 crore. Despite being less camera-friendly, Ravi Singh makes sure that Shah Rukh Khan's safety is never at stake.

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera

While Ravi Singh is the highest paid bodyguard of B-town, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is the most popular one. Irrespective of the fact, if you're a fan of Salman or not, possibilities are high that you will instantly recognise his face, as well as his name.

According to a report in Catch News, Shera gets paid around Rs 2 crore annually.

Shera has been with Salman like his shadow for more than two decades. He addresses the superstar as 'Maalik'. In an interview, Shera had said that he can go to any extent to keep Salman safe, as he means the world to him.

Aamir Khan's Bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade

Just like Shera, Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade earns the same amount for protecting 'Mr Perfectionist' when he's in the crowd. Yes, you read it right.! Yuvraj Ghorpade's annual income is approximately Rs 2 crore.

In an old interview with Express Tribune, he had once said, "I am the bodyguard for Aamir Khan and many of my friends are envious of the fact that I roam with such a big celebrity all the time."

Amitabh Bachchan's Bodyguard Jitendra Shinde

Amitabh Bachchan's security means the most to his fans, and this responsibility rests on the shoulders of Jitendra Shinde who has been with the megastar for a long time. According to a report in Times Now, Big B pays him a salary of Rs 1.5 crore annually.

Akshay Kumar's Bodyguard Shreysay Thele

Shreysay Thele is the man who not only protects Akshay Kumar, but also his son Aarav Kumar. As per a report in Mid-day, Shreysay receives an annual salary of Rs 1.2 crore from Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Shreysay Thele is very active person who makes sure that he is with the superstar, be it on film sets or public events.