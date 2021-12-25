Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Superstar

Love or loathe him, but you just can't ignore him! Well, that's Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for you. A quick glance at his journey in showbiz shows that it's a mix of controversies, box office hits and rocky romances. Despite all this, the actor popularly known as 'Bhaijaan' is one of the biggest selling name in Indian cinema.

Son of noted screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman made his debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988. But it was Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya which catapulted him to fame and since then, there's no looking back for him. Over the years, Khan has dabbled in different genres ranging from romance to action and entertained the audience.

As Salman Khan turns a year older tomorrow (December 27), we bring you five of his iconic movies which are not to be missed.

Maine Pyaar Kiya Long before SRK taught us 'pyaar dosti hai', we had Salman Khan telling us 'dosti mein no sorry no thank you.' While the plot of this Sooraj Barjatya revolves around the usual 'rich girl poor boy' troupe, Salman's boyish charm and Bhagyashree's coy looks makes it endearing watch. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! Known for his family entertainers, Sooraj Barjatya changed the face of the Indian weddings with this Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer. Prem's (Salman) shy demeanour coupled with Nisha's (Madhuri) playful nature gave us plenty of reasons to go 'Dhiktana Dhiktana' and made it one of the cult movies in Hindi cinema. Judwaa If you thought that Salman Khan is all about being romance then you got to watch David Dhawan's Judwaa where the superstar gets to tickle your funny bone in not one but two roles! He is a crackler both as the flamboyant small-time thief Raja and the suave musician Prem. Wanted After a string of duds at the box office, a turning point arrived in Salman's career in the form of Prabhu Deva's 2009 film Wanted which was a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu hit Pokiri. The actor as a gangster who is an undercover cop drew whistles in cinema halls with his high-octane action sequences and massy punchlines. Remember 'Ek baar jo maine commitment ka di, uske baad tho main khud ki bhi nahin sunta?' Dabangg Last but not the least, Khan as the iconic Chulbul Pandey aka Robinhood Panday in Dabangg is all things fun! Interestingly, the actor had once revealed that Pandey was inspired by Mahesh Manjrekar's character 'Senior Inspector Daulat R. Talpade from Wanted.

