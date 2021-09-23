Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra: Why Would There Be A Problem? I Love My Husband, He Is My Soulmate [Flashback]

After spending two months in jail, businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail in connection with the pornography racket case. While he has returned home, many reports suggest that things will never be as normal as before between Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. It is to be seen how Shilpa and Raj take their marriage ahead after the recent scandal.

Interestingly, back in 2016 too, Shilpa and Raj were in news due to the rumors about their divorce. However, Shilpa was quick to deny all the rumours and had claimed that her husband is her soulmate and she loves him.

In an interview with Times of India, Shilpa Shetty had slammed every report that speculated about her and Raj's divorce and said, "Why would there be a problem? You are mad or what? I love my husband. He is my soulmate, touchwood! I think because I kept quiet, it was blown out of proportion. I am not one of those who really believe that I need to clarify anything to anyone. Unless it is something that I just feel is uncalled for."

She had further added, "I always believe 'agar maine isse zyaada importance diya toh aur bada ho jayega'. That's the reason I kept quiet and I suddenly saw it snowballing. I even called my PR, who is a very old friend of mine, and I said what the hell is happening, you will have to stop this now, it's really irritating me."

On a related note, recently, Shilpa visited the Vaishno Devi shrine along with her close friend Akanksha Malhotra. As per PTI reports, Shilpa said that she was elated to be there. "It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her," she said while chanting 'Jai Mata di' during the journey.