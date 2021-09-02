Sidharth Shukla's Demise: Had John Abraham Recommended His Name For His Bollywood Debut?

Sidharth's Bollywood Debut

If you're his fan, you must know that he made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Did John Abraham Recommend Sidharth For Bollywood?

During the promotions of the film, when Sidharth was asked if it is true that actor John Abraham had recommended his name for Bollywood, he had said, "Karan (Johar) went ahead and signed me purely based on his gut-feeling. The process was very transparent."

'John Is A Well-Wisher'

Speaking about John Abraham, he had said, "John and I were friends during our modelling days and he got busy after that. So we are not constantly in touch. But I know he is a well wisher and will always be happy for me."

Sidharth Was Praised For His Bollywood Debut

While Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starred Alia and Varun in the lead roles, Sidharth still managed to woo many hearts with his limited screen space.

Cut to present, it's indeed heartbreaking that we will not get to see him again on the silver screen.