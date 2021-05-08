Anniversary Special: Did You Know Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Love Story Started With Facebook Friend Request?

One of the cutest couples of B-town, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today (May 8, 2021) and we are super happy about the duo for going strong in their marriage. As it's a special day for all the Sonam Kapoor's fans out there, we bring to you a throwback interview of the Veere Di Wedding actress, wherein she had opened up about her love story with Anand.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam had revealed that in 2015, when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, her friends were trying to set her up with Anand's best friend, and that's how she met him for the first time.

She had further revealed that one evening, her friends had conned her into visiting a bar at the Taj, and she went there quite irritated. When she reached there, she realised that her friends had called two-three boys whom she had no interest in meeting.

"I was like, 'I don't want to date anybody. I don't believe in marriage and all this nonsense'. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, 'Dude, he's Harsh. I'm not going to date this guy'," added the Neerja actress.

Sonam had further shared with the magazine that no one from her friend circle had thought that she would end up with Anand. Wondering how did Sonam fall in love with Anand? Keep reading...

Speaking about how she and Anand fell in love with each other, Sonam revealed, "I ended up speaking to Anand... the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend... like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more. Then one day I got a Facebook request from Anand saying, 'Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you're ever in London, please connect with him." That message came at 2:30 am. I messaged him saying that first you shouldn't be messaging me so late in the night. I'm like a school teacher in matters like these. Don't mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That's how the conversation started. We began talking on the phone. Then we met. Two weeks later, we were talking on the phone when I asked him, "Do you still want me to talk to your friend?" He said, "No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I'm keeping you for myself"."

Isn't their love story too cute?