Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: When The Late Actor Paid A Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020, had left all his family members, friends and fans devastated. On his 35th birth anniversary, fans have been pouring in tribute for the late actor and have been celebrating the day as 'Sushant Day'. It is not a hidden fact that the actor was an impeccable dancer and had also participated on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaja. One of his performances wherein the Chhichhore actor had paid tribute to his late mother had also gone viral after his demise last year.

Sushant who was extremely close to his mother and had also shared his last Instagram post remembering his mother, performed on the track, Luka Chupi from the film, Rang De Basanti. The actor along with his choreographer Shampa had left all the judges especially Madhuri Dixit teary-eyed during the performance. Before the act, Sushant Singh Rajput could be seen telling how he always wanted to do a tribute act for his mother whom he had lost in the year 1992. The Kedarnath actor further stated how his smallest achievements made his mother happy. The actor also added how his mother would have been proud of him if she would have been alive today. Take a look at the emotional performance by the late actor.

Sushant's then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande who was also his co-contestant went on to give the actor a warm hug after his performance. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen enticing his fans in the film Dil Bechara. The movie was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

