Valentine’s Day 2022: Bollywood Couples Who Give Valentine Vibes Every Single Day

It is the month of roses, balloons, heartstrings and all things love with Valentine's Day just around the corner. However, thanks to Bollywood, there are some celebrity couples whose mushy love screams 'Valentine' every single day. Let's look at some of these Bollywood celebrity couples who will make you want to leave your 'single' tag at once.

1- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Here is one couple who always brings a smile to the faces of their beloved 'DeepVeer' fans. Be it their dreamy wedding in Lake Como or their social media PDA, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have couple goals written all over their fairytale romance. The two never fail to celebrate each other's achievements too. Who can forget Ranveer thanking Deepika for being in his life while accepting an award while the latter got teary-eyed? If that was not enough, the Gully Boy actor also flew down to Canada to surprise his lady love while she was shooting for XXX: Xander Cage.

2- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The new parents in the town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have several reasons to be on this list. The two never fail to teach their fans one or two lessons about love, togetherness and companionship. Be it spending some quality time with each other or being each other's solid rock. During their pregnancy, Virushka fans got many occasions to go gaga over them. Not to forget, the couple has recently shared a glimpse of their adorable baby girl, Vamika with their fans.

3- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The nation got its 'International Jiju' when our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with 'Videshi Munda' Nick Jonas. However, that was not the end of their dreamy love saga as the two went on to paint the town red with their mushy romance, be it on social media or at their several public appearances together. From lauding each other's professional achievements to starring in Jonas Brothers' music videos together, Priyanka and Nick's relationship calendar read as 'Valentine's Day' every day. Priyanka also called the quarantine phase as a 'real gift' while speaking to USA Today since she got to spend some considerable period of time with Nick.

4- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The newlyweds had netizens gushing over their intimate yet endearing wedding ceremony in Alibaug. The fact that their innocent childhood romance has finally culminated into marriage made people cheer for true love all over again. The two have always given major relationship goals, be it during their public appearances or every time Varun heaped praises on his ladylove and now wife, Natasha.

5- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Here is one couple who have managed to keep their relationship under wraps but yet have fans swooning over them whenever they are spotted together. Cupid struck Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of their film, Brahmastra. Since then, there was no looking back for the couple. Be it Alia proclaiming her love for Ranbir while accepting her award to the couple bonding with each other's families, it seems that every day is Valentine's Day for them.

6- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have proved that love can conquer all the negativities and incessant brickbats. The two have time and again given major couple goals, be it through their social media PDA or by their supportive interviews for each other. The two have only thrived stronger in their relationship as they battled some trolls and judgement towards their relationship.

7- Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

This beautiful couple has been married for 12 years now, but it seems they are falling for each other every day. Be it showering praises on each other on social media or lauding their professional achievements, Aishwarya and Abhishek have taught how to sail through marital bliss in the most amiable and tender manner. The two are also parents to their lovely daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

8- Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

These two give out literal Valentine vibes every day as they celebrate all the beautiful aspects of their relationship on social media. Be it playing the piano together during the lockdown or taking road trips with their pet dog, Pulkit and Kriti's love saga is simply 'aww-adorable' to witness. If that is not enough, Kriti's post on Pulkit's birthday recently had fans drooling over their mushy PDA all over again.

9- Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Lastly, this adorable couple never fails to spill romance on our social media feed with their sweet posts for each other. If their romantic engagement ceremony on a yacht was not enough, Hardik and Natasa have gone on to celebrate every fond moment in their relationship together including the birth of their son, Agastya. The couple also celebrated their first anniversary together amidst red streamers, cake and all things love.

10- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

This newlywed kept their whirlwind romance a hush-hush affair until their special day. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year in a fairytale ceremony and since then have been shelling out major couple goals. Needless to say, fans are excited to see them celebrate their first Valentine's Day this year after their marriage.

So that was our list of some of these beautiful B-town couples who shell out major Valentine vibes every day. Did we miss out any other couple who should have been on this list? Let us know in the comment section.

