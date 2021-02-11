Valentine's Week Special: Saif-Kareena, Priyanka-Nick & Other B-town Couples Share Best Relationship Advice

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan

He is the enigmatic Nawab of Pataudi who has been making magic at movies; she is the diva who makes millions of hearts flutter with her 'good looks, good looks and good looks.' Together, this power couple exudes royalty, charm and elegance.

"You can be really different in your interests and career choices and passions, and at the same time have a really healthy relationship... You can be together... committed to each other. The main thing I learnt is to respect your partner's life, without trying to take it over," Saif said in an interview, and we totally agree with him. On the other hand, Kareena believes that a perfect relationship is made up of trust, couple-time, alone time, surprises, seduction and less of ego.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is nothing short of a Bollywood film. The latter made the first move via Twitter DM, the couple walked the red carpet at MET Gala, and the world soon got a whiff of their romance. Soon, PeeCee realized that she has finally met the 'man of her dreams' and lo and behold, she became Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The 'desi girl' believes that one should never go to sleep angry after an argument with their partner. Priyanka was quoted as saying, "The biggest trick is to never go to bed angry, like never. Whenever I get angry, my accent becomes so Indian that he (Nick Jonas) cannot understand me. So, he physically changes my direction and he says that talk to the wall and when you are willing to have a conversation, then he moves me back."

Nick Jonas says that one should be real with their partner. "You have to be honest with your other half. That's where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self," Nick had once said in an interview.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

If there's a duo who is a poster couple for 'wearing their hearts on their sleeves' then, it has to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. From dropping lovey-dovey comments on social media to being supportive of each other, 'DeepVeer' prove that they are made for each other.

Ranveer Singh emphasizes that your partner should be your best friend. The actor was quoted as saying in an interview, "When we (he and Deepika) are home, we are super chill. We are like friends. And that's the most beautiful part about it. We have a lot of common ground. Since we both are movie stars, we have a lot more to talk about. But I think what is most significant for me is that we are besties. We are BFFs. We are buddies. We can talk endlessly, we can spend endless amounts of time with each other, we can spend time with each other in silence, doing our own thing and being totally comfortable."

Deepika Padukone too, believes that trust, friendship and mutual respect is very important for a successful relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

It's been almost three decades since Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan found his real-life 'dulhania' in Gauri Khan, but their romance is fresh as mint even today. Battling all odds in their love story, these two proved that they are a match made in heaven.

Shah Rukh Khan defines love as a fuller, more complete word for respect. Speaking about it, the superstar had said, "If I respect your space and still encroach it, if you can respect my individuality and can still be a couple with me, then that's love. And the beauty of love is that you don't need to ask for it, demand it or beg for it, it flows naturally."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan says that it's important to give honest feedback in a relationship, and calls herself King Khan's biggest critic at home. "If he is bad in a film, I don't need to praise him. He needs to accept that, I am an audience. He needs to deal with it. Shakti was his worst performance in a long time. I respect him for his profession, he is King Khan and gets great write ups, but he doesn't hear from other people, and I should tell him because no one else tells him," she had said on a chat show.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Who knew that a dandruff-free shampoo ad could help you find the love of your life? But, that's exactly what happened with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. After being in a steady relationship for a long time, the lovebirds got hitched in 2017, and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year.

Quiz Anushka how to keep a relationship going stronger and she replies, "Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential."

Talking about Anushka's better-half, Virat, the star cricketer proved that he is the 'husband of the millennium' when he gave a befitting reply to trolls who targeted his wife for his poor performance in his crickets. "If someone is saying bad things about my partner, obviously I will get annoyed. I will get angry because that's a very personal thing to me. You cannot sit quietly when such things are being said about your girlfriend or partner," Kohli had said in an interview.