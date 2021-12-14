Varun Dhawan To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Celebrities Who Tied The Knot In 2021

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan kickstarted 2021 on a happy note by tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. Away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, the couple got married in the presence of family members and few close friends at Alibaug.

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani who were in a relationship for almost a decade, exchanged wedding vows on August 14 in a small private ceremony at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam left everyone surprised when she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on June 4. The duo got hitched as per Pahadi rituals in a humble ceremony at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

After dating for more than a year, actress Dia Mirza of Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein fame and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi got married on on February 15 in the garden area of Dia's Bandra residence. Their eco-conscious wedding was presided by a female priest.

Shilpa Rao-Ritesh Krishnan

Popular singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with visual artist Ritesh Krishnan on January 25. She later took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her husband and captioned it as, "Our first selfie as Mr. & Mrs. 🥰."

Priyaank K Sharma-Shaza Morani

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son and Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyaank Sharma got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani in a court marriage on February 4. Once the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the couple jetted off to Maldives with their respective families and close friends to ring in the wedding rituals on a lavish scale.

Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma got hitched to her beau Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia on May 15 this year. Their wedding was a low-key affair.

Angira Dhar-Anand Tiwari

Angira Dhar known for films like Love Per Square Foot and Commando 3, secretly tied the knot with filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari on April 30, 2021. In June, the couple broke this happy news on social media for their fans.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa declared themselves as husband and wife after being in a relationship for eleven years. The celebrity couple got married in the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh in a close-knit ceremony on November 15, 2021 which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan

Aditya Seal of Tum Bin 2 and Student Of The Year 2 fame exchanged wedding vows with his actress-girlfriend Anushka Ranjan on November 21 in a star-studded ceremony in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were a part of their wedding festivities.

Vineet Kumar-Ruchiraa Gormaray

Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar and his longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray got married on November 29, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Nagpur. Later, Singh took to social media to drop some pictures from his wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Last but not the least, Katrina Kaif's wish of getting married in a haveli in a royal style came true when she tied the knot with beau and actor Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Their ethereal, high-profile wedding was a trending topic on social media.