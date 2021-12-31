Vidya Balan Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Bollywood Star Has Our Hearts

She Is Her 'Own' Hero

Vidya is one of the leading stars in the Hindi film industry who has never shied away from stepping out of her comfort zone. Be it playing the seductress who didn't flinch from flaunting her thunder thighs to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, a pregnant woman in search of her missing hero in Kahaani or playing a passive-aggressive forest officer in Sherni, the actress always has a surprising performance up her sleeves.

We Love Her For Emphasizing On Self Love

The actress came out in the open and talked about facing body-shaming and how she overcame her insecurities by accepting her body as it is. "With each day I have begun to love and accept myself more, but it's not been easy. You have to fake it till you make it," Vidya had confessed in one of her interviews.

She Taught Us To Remain Unaffected By Distractions

In the past, Vidya was slammed for her fashion sense. However, the actress refused to give a damn to the naysayers. She took the criticism in her stride and chose to focus on her talent instead. More power to you!

Be Real Like Vidya Balan

In the age of everyone wants to be their glam best on social media, Vidya recently took a strong stand against the unrealistic beautiful standards and issued strict rules to photographers and magazines not to use Photoshop, retouch or resize her images in shoots.

Kudos To Her For Breaking Stereotypes

Gone are the times when it was perceived that a Bollywood heroines' career goes downhill post marriage. With his impressive acting chops and rock-solid screen presence, Vidya makes us go 'ooh laa laa' every time she makes an appearance on screen.