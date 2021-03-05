When Aamir Khan's Interpreter Ran Away In China And Jackie Chan Became His Interpreter!

Flashback Friday is here, and we are all set to take you down memory lane. In today's flashback feature, we bring an interview of Aamir Khan, wherein he had narrated a sweet incident related to the legendary Jackie Chan, and how the latter helped him during his China visit.

In 2015, Aamir visited China to promote his film PK and got a chance to meet Jackie at the Indo-China convention. In conversation with Rediff, when Aamir was asked to share his experience about meeting the popular martial artist, he had said that he had a lovely time interacting with him.

Recalling his meet with him, the 3 Idiots actor said, "I met him at the Indo China convention. In fact, he became my interpreter and explained what the other gentlemen were saying as my interpreter ran away (laughs). He invited me for dinner later so I spent the entire evening with him. He was warm and cordial and we discussed our films."

In the same interview, Aamir also revealed that he has been a big fan of Jackie Chan since 1988.

"When Jackie's film Police Story 2 released in India, I had gone to see it in New Talkies in Bandra. That theatre no longer exists. I liked it so much that I bought another ticket and saw it back to back! He is not only an action hero but is good at comedy too. As a performer, he is simply brilliant," averred the Dil Chahta Hai actor.

Cut to present, with respect to work, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in a key role and is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2021.

