When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Cannes Look Became Fodder For Hilarious Memes!

Throwback Thursday is here and guess what have we dug out for you? We bring to you the throwback pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes Film Festival which had become the talk of the town for all the hilarious reasons. Four years ago, on the same day, Aishwarya had walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in Michael Cinco gown, leaving every fashion critic astonished. While her look in an ice-coloured ball gown was nothing less than iconic, it had also kickstarted a meme fest on Twitter.

Take a look at these memes...

People are inventing new ways for smuggling gold. pic.twitter.com/8tW0JJIucU — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) May 20, 2017

This dress of Aishwarya Rai can cover entire Pakistan when it rains. pic.twitter.com/A0QlSTVWx3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 19, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/QfR2S3mw6n — Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) May 20, 2017

When you have only one pass to the awards but even others want to come #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/7TqkNalu5K — Piyush (@PJ_CRACKER) May 19, 2017

loving this dress pic.twitter.com/bi3SF4pQ8J — madar choonawalla (@krazyfrog) May 19, 2017

For the unversed, despite kickstarting a meme fest on Twitter with her look, Aishwarya was praised widely in 2017 for her heavenly appearance and reminded many of Disney princesses. In fact, no other Bollywood actresses' Cannes looks grabbed netizens' attention like Aishwarya. No wonder Aishwarya is often referred to as the 'Queen of Cannes'.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film, which is an adaptation of a Tamil epic novel of the same name.

In the film, Aishwarya is expected to be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role reportedly played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her mute mother Queen Mandakini Devi. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Apart from Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya has not made any official announcement about her other upcoming projects.