When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spoke About Surviving In Industry Without Having Any Godfather

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, social media was buzzing with nepotism debate. Even today, when any star kid announces his/her debut project, he/she gets trolled for belonging to film family. On this note, we bring to you an old interview of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wherein she had spoken about achieving success in Bollywood without having any godfather.

While speaking to Rediff, Aishwarya had said that she had never felt completely alien.

"I don't know if alien is the right word, but this was definitely a new world for me. Thankfully, I was welcomed here. I was beckoned here, I didn't come searching. And I thank God for that and also the industry," said the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

She further said that she doesn't know if her story would be the broader perspective for the world at large, but for her, she had never felt out of place in industry.

"For that matter, I've worked with most of the star-sons as you may call them, but I've never felt any different. We used to tease and things like that, but I've never been treated differently. It's just as new as any other world or office or college would be to you. It's the way you look at it and the vibes you give out as far as you can help it," added Aishwarya.

Speaking about those who had bad experience in the industry, Aishwarya said that they might turn around and say that she was lucky, because they did not get to see nice side of the industry.