Ever Spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sonia Gandhi Together? These Pictures Of The Duo Are Blast From The Past

Throwback Tuesday is here and we bring to you some rare pictures of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wherein she is seen chatting with the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Going by the pictures, it seems like they are two-decades-old. However, we are not sure about when these pictures were taken, but we guess these must have been clicked after Aishwarya won the Miss World title in 1994.

In the picture, both Aishwarya Rai and Sonia Gandhi are seen donning salwar kameez. In one of the pictures, Sonia is seen holding a bouquet. It is pretty tough to guess whether Sonia was honouring Aishwarya's grand victory at the beauty pageant with the bouquet, or it was the other way around.

Well, whatever may be the case, the pictures are quite rare. Even though the picture is monochromatic, Aishwarya looks drop-dead gorgeous and we can't stop gushing over her supremely beautiful face. Even today when Aishwarya is in her 40s, she can give any young actress a run for her money. No wonder she is considered as one of the most beautiful actresses of the world.

With respect to work, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and the film tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and her fans are quite excited to see her in a period drama after long time. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's period novel of the same name.