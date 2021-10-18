When Aishwarya Rai Said Vivek Oberoi Is A 'Brat' And Revealed What Impression He Left On Her As A Co-Star

Aishwarya On Working With Vivek For The First Time

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Aishwarya Rai, wherein she had spoken about working with Vivek for the first time in Samir Karnik's Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Did you know that during the making and promotions of the film, rumours were rife that Aishwarya and Vivek looked too comfortable in each other's company?

While there were times when Vivek dropped subtle hints about his alleged relationship with Aishwarya, but the latter always kept her lips sealed.

Here's What She Had Said...

In a video shared by Wild Films India, Aishwarya had said during the promotions of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, "With Vivek, it was really nice. Though amongst us, he was supposedly the newcomer, but his approach towards his work isn't like that of one at all. For the beginning he goes like 'oh'. He is very involved in his film and the fact that he and Samir were friends before, translate it during our working time." (sic)

When Aishwarya Called Vivek A 'Brat'

Aishwarya further said, "There was complete involvement from the word 'go'. And at the same time, because he is such a brat and that's his character in the film too, there was masti all the time on the sets of the film."

Cut To Present...

Aishwarya and Vivek's cold war has not changed over the years, and the duo still refrains from bumping into each other.