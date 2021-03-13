When Akshay Kumar Reprimanded WHO For Putting Him In Smokers List: I Don't Want My Life To Go Up In Smoke

Akshay Called Out WHO

While speaking to Rediff, Akshay had said, "They have not done their homework. I don't smoke AT ALL. I don't even drink tea or coffee, leave alone cigarettes. I am very health conscious. I don't understand why they named me without verifying their facts."

Akshay Further Added..

He had further told the media portal that he would never do anything to mess around with his health. "The kind of lifestyle we lead, we need to take more care of ourselves than ever before. To me, looking after myself is more important than anything else. I don't want my life or career to go up in smoke," asserted the Khiladi actor.

Cut To Present..

Years have passed, but Akshay is quite strict about leading a healthy lifestyle, and always preaches the same to others. No wonder why, he is the only actor in the film industry who wraps up multiple projects within a year.

With Respect To Work..

Akshay's work schedule is pretty hectic, as many of his films are lined up for release. He was last seen in Laxmii, and will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan.