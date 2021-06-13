When Akshay Kumar Said 'There Is No Man Who Isn't Lustful; Anyone Who Disagrees Is Trying To Hide His Lust'

When & Why Did Akshay Say So?

Akshay had given this statement in 2014 during the promotions of his film The Shaukeens. While speaking to Rediff, Akshay had said that it is in a man's DNA to stare at women and let his imagination run wild.

Here's What Akshay Had Exactly Said...

"There is no man who isn't lustful. When a man looks at a woman, his imagination is bound to run wild. A male's DNA is composed such that he will stare at a woman. The catch is in how he behaves with the woman.

Anyone who disagrees with this and says it depends on perspective is again trying to hide their lust because it is socially unacceptable to think free," (sic) had said the Khiladi actor.

Will Akshay Dare To Make Such Statement In Current Times?

Well, we doubt so. There's no denying that Akshay's statement is quite outrageous and had he said it today, he would have received flak.

With Respect To Work..

Akshay was last seen in Laxmii alongside Kiara Advani. His upcoming releases include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Prithiviraj, etc.