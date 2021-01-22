When Alia Bhatt Confessed About Loving Sidharth Malhotra: I Love Him, There's No Stress; I'm Not Nachaoing Him

When actress Alia Bhatt made her grand Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, she was constantly in the headlines for her alleged affair with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, who also made with his Bollywood debut with the same film. After four years, in 2016, when Alia reunited with Sidharth for Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons, gossipmongers couldn't stop talking about their onscreen and offscreen romance. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Alia, wherein Alia had confessed about 'loving' Sidharth. Want to know what she had said? Keep reading...

In an interview with Rediff.com, when the Raazi actress was asked if she is dating Malhotra, she had said, "I love him, there's no stress. I am not nachaoing (making him dance to my tune) him, in films or in real life."

Cut to present, Alia is no longer with Sidharth and is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor. Sidharth, on the other hand, is now rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani.

Not so long ago, Alia had also spoken about her break up with the Brothers actor and said that she has a lot of love and respect for him.

She had said, "We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there's too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes."

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar's Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

