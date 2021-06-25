When Amrish Puri Blatantly Refused To Audition For Steven Spielberg!

Late actor Amrish Puri wasn't just an artist, but one of the few stalwart actors in the Hindi Film Industry to have captivated the audiences with his brilliant portrayal of negative roles. His baritone voice would add such a touch to his negative portrayals that one will be easily blown over by his act. While he was famous for portraying negative characters, he also did many films wherein he portrayed the role of a father.

While the actor is no more among us, his fans always remember him as one of the greatest on-screen villains Hindi Film Industry has ever seen. On June 22, his fans celebrated his birth anniversary and picked their favourite characters played by Puri and guess what? Many netizens chose his film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom directed by Steven Spielberg.

When the film was released in 1984, everyone was in awe of Amrish Puri's character Mola Ram, a Thuggee priest who performed human sacrifices. But did you know that Amrish was not very keen to do Mola Ram initially, and had blatantly refused to take the role? It was Spielberg who was adamant to pursue him. In fact, in one of the interviews, Spielberg had mentioned, "Amrish is my favourite villain-The best the world has ever produced and ever will."

According to his autobiography The Act of Life, Amrish Puri had revealed that casting director Dolly Thakore had sent stills of him from the horror film Gehrayee to Spielberg. When American casting directors visited India to meet him, Puri had refused to audition for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and instead asked them to watch him perform on the sets of his new film.

"How does Spielberg know what language do I speak? He would know me as an actor," he told the casting agents.

Later, Puri gave his nod to Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. While speaking about his experience of working with Spielberg, Puri had said, "It was a chance of a lifetime working with Spielberg, and I don't regret it even for a moment."