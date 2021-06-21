When Arjun Kapoor Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because Of Ranbir Kapoor; 'I Regretted It After Seven Days'

If you're an ardent fan of Arjun Kapoor, you must know that he shares a great rapport with Ranbir Kapoor. These two are like best pals and they're often spotted enjoying each other's company, but did you know once Arjun had broken up with his girlfriend because of Ranbir? In 2018, when Arjun had graced the chat show of Karan Johar Koffee With Karan, he had made this sensational revelation on the show.

It all happened during a rapid fire round, when Karan asked Arjun who would he go for relationship advice between Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, and the Ishaqzaade actor replied by saying, "Varun and Ranveer for relationship advice? Are you mad? I don' think this community of actors is very good at giving advice to each other at all."

He further revealed that Ranbir had once given him a relationship advice and he took his advice so seriously that he ended up breaking up his girlfriend.

Recalling his deep conversation with Ranbir, Arjun had revealed, "Ranbir once gave me relationship advice and I ended that relationship the next day. So, I don' think this community of actors is very good at giving advice to each other at all. It was Ranbir's finest performance and considering he's done Barfi you can imagine. We were standing on the balcony. He looked into the darkness and said, "If you're not happy, just let go." And I was like 'whoa!' It was like an Imtiaz Ali film moment. I had an epiphany." (sic)

"And I looked at my phone and I sent a message to her saying, "We have to talk." And the next day I ended it. I regretted it after about seven days but I had gone too deep into that breakup to go back. Thus, you shouldn't take any advice from Ranbir Kapoor," said Arjun.

Cut to present, Arjun is now dating Malaika Arora, while Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt. Not so long ago, both Arjun and Ranbir were spotted holidaying together with their girlfriends.