Deepika Padukone On Working With Rajinikanth: He Is Like A Child In The Candy Shop [Flashback]

In 2014, actress Deepika Padukone got an oppurtunity to work with Rajinikanth and left her fans quite enthralled about Kochadaiiyaan. While the film performed well in the South, it failed to create magic in other parts of India. During the promotion of the film, Deepika had shared her experience of working with the 'Thalaiva' and said that he is like a child in the candy shop.

While speaking to Rediff, Deepika had said, "We were shooting without co-stars, so I couldn't spend a lot of time with him. We actually got a day and a half together. I had to do only three days of work. What I really take back from my interaction with Rajini sir is his simplicity and his humbleness. This is something we can all learn. He is like a child in a candy shop. I have never seen an actor more excited than him on the sets."

She had further added that he comes on the sets with full energy, greets everyone and treats his daughter like a director. Boasting about his enthusiasm, Deepika had said that even if the director okays the shot, he wants to keep perfecting it.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Joins The Viral 'Pawri Trend' And It Will Brighten Up Your Friday

"It is amazing that after working for so many years, his enthusiasm hasn't changed. I've always admired him as a person and for his achievements. He and Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) are two actors, who are so excited you can see the passion in their eyes," added the Piku actress.

With respect to work, Deepika is currently standing at the peak of her career. She will next be seen in 83, Pathan, Fighter, The Intern, Mahabharat, Shakun Batra's next and Nag Ashwin's multilingual film.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Dancing Away With Her 'Alter Egos' Is A Fun Sight You Cannot Miss