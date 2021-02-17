When Deepika Padukone Opened Up About Working With Ranbir Kapoor After Breaking Up With Him!

There was a time when both Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone used to paint B-town red with their love. However, romance didn't last long for them and after dating for a couple of years, the duo parted ways. In 2013, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji brought the two together for his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and rest is history. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Deepika, wherein she had opened up about working with Ranbir for the first time after breaking up with him.

One may think that it must have been awkward for Deepika and Ranbir, but Deepika had asserted that she didn't let the past come into play, and she was quite comfortable around the Wake Up Sid actor on the sets of the film.

Deepika had told Rediff, "The past doesn't come into play at all. We focus on the work at hand. It's a lot of fun because Ranbir, Ayan and I are friends. Ayan has seen Ranbir and me together. So there was a great comfort level."

Deepika had also shared her experience working with Ranbir after Bachna Ae Haseeno and said, "Great! We started our careers on the same day. He debuted with Saawariya and I debuted with Om Shanti Om. To be working with him post Barfi and Cocktail is different from working with him in Bachna Ae Haseeno, when we were both relative newcomers."

Cut to present, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt, and is expected to tie the knot with her soon. Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Ranbir had revealed that had pandemic not hit the nation, he and Alia would have been happily married by the end of 2020.

