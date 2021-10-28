CATFIGHT! When Esha Deol Slapped Amrita Rao For Abusing Her; 'I Have No Regrets Because She Deserved It'

Throwback Thursday is here and we bring to you one of the shocking interviews of actress Esha Deol, wherein she had confessed about slapping her co-star Amrita Rao for misbehaving with her on the sets of Pyaare Mohan. Directed by Indra Kumar and Kookie Gulati, the 2006 film also starred Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, there were some issues between Esha and Amrita and one day, their cold war took an ugly turn when Amrita abused Esha and the latter slapped her in front of everyone on the sets.

Speaking about her ugly spat with Amrita, Esha had told Times Of India, "Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity."

When asked if Amrita apologised to her, the Dhoom actress said, "She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us. The issue is not about slapping anybody. It is not in my nature to do something like this unless I am instigated to do so. My parents are supportive."

In another interview, when Amrita was asked to react to her catfight with Esha, she refused to give much details and said, "It's unfair to blame her but I don't want to say anything more. It's a closed chapter for me."

Cut to present, both Esha and Amrita took a break from their filmy careers after their marriage. However, now, Esha is all set to make her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer web series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness.

