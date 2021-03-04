When Govinda Reacted To His Rift With Salman Khan: We Don't Always Have To Be Together To Remain Friends

Those who have followed the journeys of actors Salman Khan and Govinda, must know that they were close friends, and both have always sung praises of each other while speaking to media. In 2007, when Partner hit the theatres, audiences went crazy over the bromance of Salman and Govinda, but soon buzz mills started churning out the rumours of rift between the two friends.

Rumours had it that Govinda was upset with Salman and David Dhawan for not giving him enough credit for the success of the film.

In 2011, in a conversation with Rediff, when Govinda was asked if he has any problems with Salman, he had denied having any rift with the latter and said, "There is no problem between us so the question of solving it does not arise. Even to have an issue, there needs to be a reason and we do not have any reason to have a fight."

He had further stated that he was very much in touch with Salman, but rather than discussing films, they bond over other topics as well.

"Just because we did not do any films after Partner does not mean something's wrong. We don't always have to be together to remain friends," had said Govinda.

Speaking about Partner's success, Govinda admitted that he couldn't cash in on the same. "When Partner released Salman and David got all the credit. I could not cash in on the success because I was just an actor in that film," had added the Hero No. 1 actor.

Cut to present, Govinda and Salman Khan were recently spotted together on the sets of Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League. The duo also clicked a selfie along with other stars present at the do.

