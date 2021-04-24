When Karan Johar Shared That Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan Refused To Accept Payment From Him; 'There Was A Problem'

Karan On How The Bachchans Refused To Accept The Payment

In an interview with Rediff in 2001, Karan had admitted that there was a small glitch with the remuneration of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, who played the parents of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Apparently, the Bachchans refused to accept payment from Karan because they have known him since his childhood. "Yes, there was a small problem, but the press blew it out of proportion," said Karan.

Here's What Karan Had Said..

Karan had further said, "They (the Bachchans) didn't want to accept payment. We were very touched, but my father spoke to them. After all, one gains from casting them. Why should they not gain from it, too?"

Karan On Shooting The Film In London

In the same interview, Karan had also opened up about shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on a large scale in London and shared his experience about it.

He had said, "I just love London and wanted to be here (London). So I said, why not shoot here as well? I could have based my plot in New York or anywhere else. But London is kind of close to my heart. I like to weave my films around London."

Cut To Present...

Karan Johar still shares a very warm equation with the Bachchans and is very close to each member of the family.

With respect to work, Karan will next be directing Takht- a period drama.