When John Abraham Revealed How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When He Rejected Farah Khan's Happy New Year

Didn't we all love watching Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah in the same frame? Farah Khan's Happy New Year was one quirky film that audiences loved watching in theatre. Even though the film got trolled by many netizens, it set the box office on fire with its crazy collection. But did you know that actor John Abraham was also supposed to be a part of Happy New Year?

In an interview with a media portal, when Farah was asked if John was approached by her for the film, she had said, "John was approached and was really excited. I guess some people are only excited beforehand. People also get a bit nervous as it has an ensemble cast. It is one of the few ensemble movies where everyone has good part to play. I can't say that Boman's role is not important."

In another interview, when John was asked about the same, he shared his side of story and revealed why he could not do Happy New Year.

He had said, "I could not do Happy New Year because I have my home productions to do. I told SRK about it and SRK is always gracious, because he has his own home production too. He told me, 'John you should concentrate on your home production'."

Apparently, after John rejected the film, Sonu Sood was approached by the makers to be a part of Happy New Year. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film minted Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh and John are finally doing a film together i.e., YRF's Pathan, which also casts Deepika in the lead role.