When Kajol Humiliated Karan Johar At A Party And He Ended Up Leaving The Venue!

It's known to all that Kajol and Karan Johar are best buddies. Recently, their friendship was in turmoil, but they came back even stronger and everything is well between them. However, did you know that Kajol had once humiliated Karan at a filmy party?

On a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan Johar had revealed that he met Kajol for the first time at a 'filmy' party and she was 15 while he was 17.

It so happened that since Karan was supposed to attend a film party, he decided to come in a three-piece suit.

Karan said, "Hansi thi paagalon ki tarah. Main three-piece suit mein tha; mujhe laga filmy party hai toh sajdhaj ke jaana banta hai. Tanu aunty, joh inki mother hain, hum family friends hain - papa aur mummy, Tanu aunty ko saalon se jaante hain- unhone introduce kiya 'arre yeh Karan hai, Yash and Hiroo ka beta aur yeh Kajol hai'. Toh usne mujhe dekh kar mujhe upar niche dekha aur woh hans ne lag gayi (Kajol laughed at me when she saw me for the first time, because I wore a three-piece suit at a party. Being a family friend, Tanu aunty (Tanuja) introduced me to her daughter Kajol. She looked at me from top to bottom and burst into laughter).

Karan further told Kapil that in his whole life, he had never felt so humiliated. He revealed when Tanuja asked him and Kajol to dance together, Kajol couldn't stop laughing while looking at his outfit and laughed for a long thirty minutes at his choice of clothes.

Karan further added that he felt so humiliated that he ended up leaving the party!