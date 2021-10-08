When Karan Johar Confessed That He Tracks Aryan Khan All The Time, Because He Wants To Know What He Is Up To

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid, he has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. While many celebrities of B-town like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, etc., are standing in solidarity with Shah Rukh, others have kept mum on the entire fiasco.

Amid all the hullabaloo around Aryan Khan's alleged drugs case, an old interview of Karan Johar is going viral on social media, wherein he had spoken about launching the Khan scion in Bollywood. He also confessed that he keeps track of Aryan all the time.

In an interview with Bombay Times in 2017, Karan had said that Aryan is his godchild.

"Currently, he is in Los Angeles and he has four years of university ahead of him. When he comes back, he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support. For me, Aryan being launched is like my son being launched. I will be this hyper relative breathing down his neck," said KJo.

While speaking about his equation with Aryan, he said, "I have held Aryan in my arms when he was six months old, and walked around the streets of London. Now he is a grownup, good looking boy with six packs and all set to face the world. I feel so proud. Of course, I track him all the time. When I see any images of him online, he gets messages from me in the middle of the night. I ask him, 'What are you doing, who is this person with you in the frame?' I feel like a possessive parent who wants to know exactly what he is up to."

Cut to present, Aryan's troubles have not come to an end, as his judicial custody has been extended till October 11.