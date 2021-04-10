When Karan Johar Reacted To The Rumours Of Ego Clash Between Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan During K3G Shoot

Did you know, when Karan Johar roped in two superstars- Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan for his family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, there were many stories around the alleged cold war between the lead cast. Many entertainment magazines published in their gossip column about the alleged ego clash between SRK and Hrithik. In 2001, before the release of the film, in conversation with Latika Sidana, Karan had reacted to the rumours of Shah Rukh and Hrithik's rumoured tiff.

When asked if it is indeed true that Shah Rukh and Hrithik were not cordial with each other on the sets of K3G, Karan had said, "Not at all. There was nothing of this so called friction between Shah Rukh and Hrithik. In fact, Hrithik looks up to Shah Rukh as his elder brother. He looked forward to inputs for scenes from Shah Rukh."

In the same interview, when Karan was asked if he expects Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to do as good as his first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the director had said, "KKHH was a raw emotional film. K3G is rich in sheen, polish and emotions. Lets wait and watch."

Well, we all know about K3G's popularity among the movie-goers. The film not only gained popularity in India, but also in many foreign countries!

Cut to present, Karan will soon don the hat of director for his upcoming project Takht, which is a period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. The film casts Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

