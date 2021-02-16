When Karan Johar Said, 'I Don't Want To Work With Newcomers, I Have No Interest In It'

In no other year was 'nepotism' discussed like that in the last year, and owing to the same reason, many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, etc., received flak on the internet. While some were abused and trolled on social media, others faced backlash in the worst way- their films were boycotted by netizens. However, throughout the nepotism debate, there was one name which received hatred the most. He was none other than filmmaker Karan Johar, who is well-known for launching star kids.

On this note, we bring to you an old interview of Karan Johar, wherein he had confessed that he does not want to work with newcomers, and also justified the reason behind it.

While speaking to Rediff, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had said, "I've been accused of never launching a newcomer. I say I do even better, I launch new directors. Which is far more important for me. I don't even want to sound cliched and say when the script comes, I'll work with a newcomer. I don't want to work with newcomers, I have no interest in it. I like to work with stars. With people who made their mistakes and have now evolved."

In the same interview, Karan had also asserted that he does not want to play Professor Higgins to newcomers, but wants to have an interaction with them.

"I don't have an inherent desire to teach, I feel I have things to learn. So I have absolutely no interest in going down that path. But I love interacting with new directors, because I really believe that they'll teach me a helluva lot. Like I know so much about films from these new kids making movies, and whether they make a good one or a bad one, they teach me a lot," concluded Johar.

