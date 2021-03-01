Karan Johar: I Can Never Do A Film On Poverty; I Am A Ridiculous Businessman [Flashback]

As Karan Johar's much-awaited directorial Takht- a period drama is still in the pipeline, we bring to you an old interview of the director, wherein he had admitted that he can never make a film on poverty. In 2010, after the release of My Name Is Khan, when Karan was asked why he has an image of an irreverent person among the moviegoers, he had said, "The irreverence is my personality. I have a casual approach to people."

Calling himself a ridiculous businessman, Karan had said, "What I have is the intuition to pick up the right people and give them responsibility. Left to myself, I always want to spend more than I should. I need to be constantly policed by my CA and staff. I am a ridiculous businessman."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director further added that his sensibilities as a filmmaker can't go beyond A-class towns, and he can never make a film like Ghajini.

"Maybe, I am not a film maker who can tap a certain kind of audience. For instance, I can never do a film on poverty. But I am not an NRI film maker, which is what a lot of people call me. What they don't realise is that there is no single NRI market- there is the US market which has young professionals. There is the UK market which has people who left in the 60s, and are conservative," added Johar.

Coming back to Karan's Takht, the film casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

