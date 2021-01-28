Kareena Kapoor Khan: I Am The Only Actress Who Has Given So Many Flops [Flashback]

Throwback Thursday is here and we are all set to take you down the memory lane. We dug up an old interview of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, wherein she had admitted delivering the highest number of flop films, but didn't have any regret about the same.

In 2004, while speaking to a media portal, when the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was asked if she gets sad when her films fail to create magic at the box office, she had said that she has become accustomed to them.

"I have many flops to my name, but people still come with scripts and pay my price. I am the only actress who has given so many flops. I am very honest about it. It is quite strange that my fan following, including kids, is also increasing," added Kareena.

Well, there's no denying that Kareena has delivered many flops, but that never became a hurdle in her career. There were many actresses who vanished into oblivion after delivering a series of flops, but ever since Kareena made her Bollywood debut, she has been active in the film industry.

Cut to present, she was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

Apart from work, Kareena is constantly in the headlines owing to her pregnancy. The Chameli actress is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, and has taken a short break from work.

