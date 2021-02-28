When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said That Abhishek Bachchan Is Going To Be Better Than His Father Amitabh Bachchan!

It's been two decades since Kareena Kapoor Khan entered into the film industry. In the last two decades, Kareena not only carved a niche for herself, but also became a female superstar. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Kareena, which she gave to a media portal ahead of her debut film release Refugee. In the interview, Kareena had spoken about her first co-star Abhishek Bachchan and predicted that he would be better than his father Amitabh Bachchan.

When asked how she found Abhishek as an actor, she had said, "As an actor he is better, at least I find him a thousand fold better... His father was the best, but he is going to be better than the best. I am sure about it. As a person he is wonderful, he is one of my closest friends."

In the same interview, Kareena had also reacted to the possibility of comparison between her and her sister Karisma Kapoor, who was already a star at that time. She had said that it is unfair to compare her with Lolo.

"Right now, though, I don't mind if they say it. Refugee has not hit the theatres yet. As soon as it does, people will know that Karisma and Kareena are poles apart. You cannot spot a single similarity between us on the screen," had said the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress.

Kareena also spoke about her inspiration and said that she has always admired veteran actresses like Nargis and Meena Kumari, and she wants to be like them.

"I hope to bring back the old times with Refugee. As you can see in the promos on television, the film is in the old school style. It is not the typical young crowd thing that everyone is doing. From the old times, Nargisji and Meena Kumari are the ultimate for me. Of today's stars, I only admire Kajol and my sister. My sister, for her dedication and hard work. And Kajol, because I think she is a brilliant actress," asserted Kareena.

Among actors, she had chosen Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

