When Katrina Kaif Said 'Salman Khan Can't Handle Romantic Scenes'

Years ago, when Salman Khan relaunched Katrina Kaif in the film industry with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, fans went gaga over their chemistry. Soon after the release of the film, rumours gripped the tinsel town that Salman and Katrina are lovebirds. They were together for a long time, until something went wrong between them and they chose to split. While many were sad thinking that after their break up, they will not collaborate on the silver screen, they proved everyone wrong and did two films together recently- Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Speaking of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, we bring to you an old interview of Katrina, wherein she had spoken about working with Salman in Ek Tha Tiger and said that he can't handle romantic scenes.

In a conversation with Rediff, when Katrina was asked if she likes Salman as a romantic actor or action hero, she had said, "Both, I think. Right now, the audience likes the action-romantic genre and it works well."

"Beyond a point, I don't think Salman can handle the romantic scenes. He gets very pakaoed (bored) by it. So I think it is good there is a break and he does an action film. That's what he is like as a person. He needs everything in moderation," added the Zero actress.

While praising Salman in the same interview, Katrina also asserted that he is one of the most helpful people she has ever met in her life.

"He is a very spontaneous actor. He improvises and has always been interested in his work. With me, he is always exactly the same. All of a sudden there is this huge surge of popularity and fans. His films are doing super well. People around him have changed towards him, the audience has changed, the industry has changed, but he is exactly the same," added Katrina.

