when-katrina-kaif-said-she-and-salman-khan-were-happy-because-they-kept-their-feelings-private

Ever since Katrina Kaif entered into Salman Khan's life, a lot has been written about them. The duo started their relationship on a sweet note, but after dating each other for a long time, they decided to part ways. Well, what exactly ruined their relationship is known only to them, but fans never really moved on from Salman and Katrina. Even today, despite their break up, when they come together for a film, most of the audiences rush to the theatres to witness their sizzling hot chemistry.

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Katrina Kaif, wherein she had admitted that when she and Salman kept their feelings private, they were in a happy space.

In 2011, when the rumours about her break up with Salman was all over the headlines, Katrina had spoken to Rediff and about her changed equation with the Bodyguard actor.

She had said, "Salman and I have kept our feelings private from the beginning. That's the way we were happy. But having said that, I think there's been enough documented. I said some time back now that I am single and he's also single but we are friends, we are comfortable with each other and we work together. It's great fun on the sets; everybody's having a good time. I think the funniest thing is people are so wary."

She had further added that Salman is someone she has known since she was eighteen.

"Obviously, if you have known someone for so long and if you've been able to sustain an equation, then even though the nature of the equation may change, and it's been well documented that our equation did change, it doesn't mean you stop being there for that person or the person is not important in your life," asserted the Ek Tha Tiger actress.

Cut to present, both Salman and Katrina have moved on with their lives. While Katrina is allegedly dating Vicky Kaushal, the mystery around Salman's romantic life continues.

