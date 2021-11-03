Katrina Kaif: I Dream Of Being Married, Kids And Living Happily Ever After [Flashback]

As the wedding rumours of actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal grip the nation, we bring to you an old interview of the Ek The Tiger actress, wherein she had spoken about getting married.

In 2010, while speaking to Cosmopolitan India, when Katrina was asked how she looks at marriage, she had said, "It would be different for different people. But for me, it's very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That's me."

In the same interview, when Katrina was asked how she looks at love, she said, "Some people get it right, and some people don't. But there's no point in envying other people or wanting an equation that someone else has. It's about what you have, no point mooning away for more. But yes, I do like to keep my love life private."

Cut to present, rumours are rife that Katrina and Vicky have finalised the beautiful 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara which is thirty minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

With respect to work, Katrina is gearing up for her forthcoming release Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

Sooryavanshi, which is the third instalment in Rohit Shetty's super cop franchise, was originally scheduled to release in March 2020, but owing to COVID-19 pandmeic, its release kept getting postponed.